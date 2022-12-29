Police dive team search River Spey for missing man Rodrigo Falcon
Specialists from Police Scotland's Dive and Marine unit have been brought in to assist with the search for a man missing in Speyside.
Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen in Aviemore in the early hours of Sunday 11 December.
Police have confirmed that the dive team have been searching a section of the River Spey.
They will remain in the area in the coming days to continue with searches of nearby lochs.
Officers previously released CCTV images showing Mr Falcon at what was his last known sighting.
The images show him walking in wintry conditions on Aviemore's Grampian Road at 03:10 on 11 December.
His friends, concerned that he was not adequately dressed for the weather, have been joined by volunteers in a number of searches to find him.