Pool of workers could help strained care services
- Published
A Scottish health board is piloting a scheme aimed at easing workforce pressures in its care services, including care homes.
NHS Highland's Care Reserves is to be a bank of people able to step in when needed to fill gaps in staffing.
People who are retired or are looking to return to work have been sought as potential recruits.
Since it was launched late last year, more than 50 people have expressed an interest in the initiative.
NHS Highland started the pilot to help it tackle challenges of staff shortages in Inverness and rural areas.
It also comes amid Scottish government efforts to free up hospital beds by moving patients to care homes.
'Winter pressures'
Laura Morrison, principal officer for adult social care registered services at NHS Highland, said the health board was looking for anyone with a "desire and ability to support care services".
She added: "No previous experience is required. We are providing the training."
Ms Morrison said about 27 people were already going through the recruitment process and 30 more were waiting to be interviewed.
The health board said those on the bank would be paid fairly for their work.
A spokesperson said: "NHS Highland's Care Reserves is a new initiative created to enhance support to the care sector during a time of fragility following the pandemic and in preparation for winter pressures.
"The reserves will consist of people working flexibly, who may or may not already have care experience.
"We are looking for people who are retired, looking to return to work or are already employed but have extra hours available."