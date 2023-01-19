Highlands schools in fourth day of snow disruption
Wintry weather has disrupted schools and travel in the Highlands for a fourth day.
More than 100 schools and nurseries in the area have either had to shut or open later because of road conditions.
The number includes eight secondary schools, with Grantown, Golspie, Plockton and Portree closed.
Sites in Skye, Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross are among those affected, as wintry conditions remain across the Highlands.
Met Office yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in parts of Scotland, including Orkney and Shetland, are due to expire at midday.
An amber warning had been in place in the north of Scotland for much of Tuesday.
Snow levels at Loch Glascarnoch, between Inverness and Ullapool, had reached a depth of 34cm (13in) on Wednesday morning.