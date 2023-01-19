Inverness company fined £80,000 over electrical explosion death
- Published
A Highland company has been fined £80,000 over a man's death after an electrical explosion.
Christopher Earley, 64, was carrying out a survey for asbestos at the Global Energy site in Nigg on the Cromarty Firth on 10 December 2020.
He was inspecting an electrical panel when he suffered burns to a third of his body, including his face.
Mr Earley, a father-of-four, died three months later from multiple infections and sepsis complications.
A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that the switch room he was surveying was not in an appropriate condition.
HSE said this created a risk as the live switch panels did not have a warning label indicating they were energised with electricity running through them.
It also said there was no warning of electrical danger at an internal doorway and the door itself was missing.
Mr Earley was a director at CWE Asbestos Consultants Ltd.
Inverness-based Global Energy Nigg Limited pleaded guilty to a health and safety breach at Tain Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
HSE inspector Niall Miller said the incident could have been avoided if the correct control measures and safe working practices had been followed.
He said: "Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards."