Peat & Diesel tunes to feature on new Disney show
Music by Scottish folk band Peat & Diesel is to feature in a new Disney superhero comedy series.
The Lewis-based band has become well-known for its songs telling funny stories of life in the Western Isles.
It was formed by fisherman Boydie MacLeod, electrician Innes Scott and delivery driver Uilly Macleod.
In a tweet, Peat & Diesel said they were delighted and privileged to be asked by Disney for use of their music in an episode of Extraordinary.
The new show is set in a world where everyone over the age of 18 - except a character called Jen - develops a superpower.
In 2019, a year after playing their first gig, Peat & Diesel appeared at the HebCelt and Belladrum music festivals and performed a sold-out gig at Glasgow's Barrowlands.
They were also in the running that year for the UK iTunes Christmas number one spot with Fairytale of Stornoway, a song featuring Gaelic singer Mairead Nicholson.
It was the band's twist on The Pogues' famous Christmas hit Fairytale of New York sung by Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl.
The Peat & Diesel version features the lines: "You took my sheep from me, when I first found you" and "Can't make it all alone, I've built my flock around you".
Last summer, the band made a headline appearance at the Highlands' Belladrum music festival after making a dash from Stornoway with just 12 hours' notice.
They replaced Eurovision star Sam Ryder after he pulled out of the event due to illness.
It took a ferry journey and a lift from a friend to get them from the isle of Lewis to Beauly, near Inverness, in time to headline the Hot House Stage.