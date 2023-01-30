Searches in challenging weather for missing Ben Nevis walker
Searches have been made for a walker who is believed to have headed up Ben Nevis before going missing.
Police said Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday.
Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams and Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland have been involved in the search effort.
High winds and driving rain made conditions difficult over the weekend.
Searches were resumed on Monday. Mountain rescuers have been joined by police dogs and a coastguard helicopter.
Police Scotland has appealed for sightings of Mr Christian. His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, was found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis.
Sgt Brian Heriot said: "We believe Harvey was planning to climb Ben Nevis on Friday but he has not returned to his car and concerns are growing for his welfare.
"We don't know what he was wearing or what equipment he had with him. His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis visitor centre.
"We are appealing to anyone who has been out walking or climbing in the area and may have seen him to get in touch."
Mr Christian is described as 6ft 2in tall, of heavy build with fair hair.