Roads and Invergordon school closed after unexploded device found
- Published
Police have closed off three roads in Invergordon in the Highlands after an unexploded device was found.
A cordon has been put in place and members of the public are being asked to stay away from the area around Gordon Terrace and Academy Road.
Invergordon Academy has been closed as a result.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said emergency services were at the scene and the explosive ordnance disposal team have been called.