Cyclist dies following collision with car near Inverness
A cyclist seriously injured in a collision with a car near Inverness has died.
Jane Davey, 59, from the Inverness area, was taken to hospital following the crash on a country road at Dunlichity early on Monday afternoon.
The occupants of the Dacia Sandero car involved were uninjured.
Mrs Davey was a principal solicitor at Highland Council and the local authority's chief executive has paid tribute to her.
Donna Manson said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Jane and extend our deepest condolences to her husband, family, friends and colleagues.
"Jane worked with the council for 25 years, joining in 1997 and in recent years developed her specialism in supporting the health and social care service."
Police Scotland has appealed for information about the crash.
Sgt Calum MacAulay said: "Our thoughts are with Jane's family and friends at this difficult time and our inquiries continue into the crash.
"Despite happening in a rural location, we'd ask anyone with relevant dashcam footage, or who saw what happened, to get in contact with officers."