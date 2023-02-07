Strikes to hit flights at seven Scottish airports
Strike action will affect more than half of Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd's (Hial) sites later this month.
Members of the Unite union, which include security staff, ground crew and baggage handlers, are in dispute with their employers over pay.
Hial said Dundee Airport would be closed to flights on 17 and 20 February.
Barra, Benbecula, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Tiree would be hit by walkouts on 21, 22 and 23 February.
Hial said Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay and Wick John O'Groats would be operating as normal on those three days.
The Unite members rejected a 5% pay offer last year.
The union, which announced the February strike dates on Monday, said the offer was unacceptable given current inflation levels.
Inglis Lyon, managing director of Scottish government-owned Hial, said: "We apologise in advance for the disruption this action by Unite colleagues will cause for our airlines and passengers.
"I would urge anyone intending to travel on these dates to contact their airline."
He added: "The enhanced offer we presented maximised the flexibility within the Scottish government's pay policy.
"However, we remain in dialogue with Transport Scotland and the trade unions in an attempt to resolve the matter."
Transport Scotland has been asked for a comment on the situation.