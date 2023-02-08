Police petrol bomb attacker had mental disorder
- Published
A man who was shot after launching lit petrol bombs at police has been acquitted as he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.
Krzystof Andrusczak, 41, faced a series of charges including the attempted murder of five officers, wilful fire-raising and assault.
But prosecutors accepted he did not appreciate the "wrongfulness of his conduct".
He is currently being treated in the State Hospital at Carstairs.
Lord Matthews imposed an interim compulsion order for him to remain at the South Lanarkshire hospital in the meantime.
The case will call again before the High Court in Glasgow in May.
On Wednesday it heard Mr Andrusczak turned on a team of officers who attended his flat in Inverness on 31 March last year.
At the time he was wearing a gas mask and camouflage clothes.
The court was told he was also armed with two knives and a metal chain.
The officers escaped any serious harm, but Mr Andruczak left a near £2m repair bill due to the damage caused at the block of flats.
During a clean-up, workmen went on to discover a cache of weapons in the landing including a crossbow, bayonet, slingshot and hatchet.
The court also heard Mr Andrusczak's sister had raised concerns about him prior to the incident.
She was aware of photos on his Facebook page showing pictures of knives and bottles which appeared to contain petrol.
The woman went on to contact mental health officials, police and the local psychiatric hospital.
The constables were among those who later turned up at the flat in the city's Polvanie View to talk to Mr Andrusczak.
There was no response and officers decided to force entry, although it appeared the door had been barricaded.
When police finally got in they discovered him in a "crouched position" clutching a lit petrol bomb as if ready to hurl it.
Swinging bike chain
Prosecutor Chris Macintosh said: "There were numerous other unlit petrol bombs at his feet.
"One officer opened an internal door to act as a barrier.
"The constable felt a strong thud to the back of the door, heard smashing glass and then felt an intense burst of heat."
Police retreated outside before Mr Andrusczak threw a petrol bomb from a window, narrowly missing an officer.
He went on to lower himself down from his first floor flat using a rope.
As the block billowed with smoke, he took out two knives from his waistband and started swinging a bike chain.
He refused to engage with police, who formed a cordon to try and contain him.
Firearms officers eventually arrived at the scene.
The court heard a taser was discharged twice and Andrusczak was also hit with a rubber bullet but it had no effect.
It was only when he was shot in the leg that he slumped to the ground.
The hearing was told the damage Mr Andrusczak caused to the local authority building was "extensive".
Mr Macintosh said the cost of repairs and having to rehouse other tenants was in the region of £1.8m.