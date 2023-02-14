Vulnerable patient died 'due to lack of nursing staff'
NHS Highland has been fined £180,000 following the death of a vulnerable patient at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Colin Lloyd, 78, was admitted after falling at home. He went on to fall three times while in hospital, suffering bleeding on his brain.
The Crown Office said there had been a lack of nursing staff and he was not given the one-to-one care he needed.
Prosecutors said Mr Lloyd's death could have been prevented.
The fine came after NHS Highland pleaded guilty to a breach of health and safety regulations at Inverness Sheriff Court on 31 January.
The court heard Mr Lloyd was admitted to a surgical admissions ward at Raigmore on 6 February 2019.
He was assessed as unsuitable for bed rails but was at "high risk" of falling and he required one-to-one care and observation.
Mr Lloyd was transferred to a room managed by a staff nurse who was looking after two rooms of six beds and assisting in triage in another room.
Condition worsened
The first time Mr Lloyd fell in hospital was in the late evening of 6 February.
A witness heard a scream from Mr Lloyd's room and found him lying on the floor next to his bed with a cut on his forehead. A CT scan found bleeding on the brain.
The second fall happened on 12 February.
His third and final fall was on 14 February. This re-opened the wound on his forehead and a CT scan showed he had suffered further bleeding on the brain.
Mr Lloyd's condition continued to worsen and he died on the ward on 16 February.
The Crown said there were several near-misses during his time in hospital.
Ward staff repeatedly made requests for additional nurses to support his need for care and attempted to manage the situation as best they could.
The Crown said this proved difficult, especially at night, and when dealing with new admissions and other patients with enhanced care needs.
Prosecutors said there was no apparent overall view of staffing requests across wards or formal system in place to escalate unfilled staffing requests or to review the situation to look for alternative solutions.
Speaking after the sentencing, Debbie Carroll, who leads on health and safety investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said his death could have been prevented.
Ms Carroll said: "Highland health board failed to have effective arrangements and control measures were in place to prevent or mitigate falls to patients identified as being at risk and as a result Colin Lloyd suffered fatal head trauma.
"This prosecution should remind duty holders that a failure to manage and implement effective measures can have fatal consequences and they will be held accountable for this failure."
NHS Highland has been asked for comment.