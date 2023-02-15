Second union at Hial votes for strike action
Members of a second union at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) have voted for strike action over pay.
Prospect said its ballot involved firefighters and security staff working at all Hial's 11 airports, which include Inverness, Sumburgh and Dundee.
Unite members are also in a dispute over pay and held strikes in December and plan to walk out again this month.
Scottish government-owned Hial said it would meet with unions this week to discuss a revised proposal.
Prospect said 71% voted for strike action and 84% voted for action short of a strike in a ballot that closed on Tuesday.
The union added turnout was more than 80%.
Members of Prospect and Unite have rejected a 5% pay offer which was made last year.
'Revised proposal'
Jane Rose, Prospect negotiations officer, said: "Our members in fire and security are increasingly frustrated at the lack of meaningful progress to resolve this dispute.
"They overwhelmingly rejected an unacceptable 5% offer in October but since then neither Hial nor Scottish government have come back to the table with any serious effort to deliver a pay increase that properly addresses the worst cost of living crisis in 40 years."
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said Prospect had not confirmed dates for industrial action.
He said: "We continue to explore different options to resolve the issue and will meet this week with the trade unions to discuss a revised proposal."
Hial's other airports are Barra, Benbecula, Stornoway, Kirkwall, Tiree, Campbeltown, Islay and Wick John O'Groats.