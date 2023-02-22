Fewer Caithness women giving birth locally
- Published
The number of pregnant women who had their babies delivered in Caithness last year was the lowest since local maternity services were downgraded.
Eight women had their babies at Caithness General's midwife-led unit in Wick, while 202 gave birth more than 100 miles away in Inverness.
In 2015, when there was still a consultant-led unit, more than 160 mothers had their babies locally.
Campaigners worry the local unit could close down altogether.
NHS Highland said local births were an option for women who had low risk pregnancies.
The health board said women with medical or pregnancy complications were referred to Inverness' Raigmore Hospital where consultant obstetric and neonatal services were available.
It said the community midwifery unit at Wick was run by a dedicated and hard-working team.
Caithness Health Action Team (Chat) gathered statistics for births through freedom of information requests to NHS Highland.
In 2015, 164 women had their babies delivered at Caithness General and 91 at Raigmore.
The following year, the numbers were 37 at the Wick hospital and 156 in Inverness.
Internal review
Before last year, the previous lowest number of women having babies at Caithness General was nine in 2019.
Chat said there were concerns for the unit's future and called for an independent inquiry into maternity service provision.
NHS Highland said: "There is no change in the current service provision as it stands and there is no external independent review at this time.
"We are, however, internally reviewing our services, the performance and improvement potential in line with the quality and safety requirements we have to work within and the resources available to us."
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed earlier this month that NHS Highland was reviewing women's health services.