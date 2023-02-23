Hillwalker missing with his dog in Glen Coe
A major search is underway for a hillwalker who failed to return from a planned trip in Glen Coe with his dog.
Kyle Sambrook, from West Yorkshire, arrived in the Highlands on Saturday and had intended to walk and wild camp, accompanied by his beagle called Bane.
Police Scotland said Mr Sambrook had planned to ascend the 1,022m (3,353ft) mountain Buachaille Etive Mòr.
Glencoe, Lochaber, Oban and RAF mountain rescue team volunteers have been making searches.
Mr Sambrook's black Peugeot 208 car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glen Coe.
Police, who have appealed for sightings, described Mr Sambrook as white, 5ft 8ins, of medium build, with ash blond hair short hair, ginger/blond stubble, blue eyes, and has a West Yorkshire accent.
He was believed to be wearing khaki and black Merrel hiking boots, khaki and black Revolution Wraith outdoor trousers, a dark and light blue hooded Peter Storm waterproof jacket, and a grey North Face beanie hat. He was carrying a grey and yellow Merrel backpack.
His dog is a medium sized beagle, white with brown markings on its back.
Mr Sambrook had a green two-person tent for use on his trip.