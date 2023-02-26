Body of missing hillwalker Kyle Sambrook found in Glencoe
- Published
The body of a missing hillwalker who failed to return from a planned trip has been found in Glencoe following a search.
Kyle Sambrook, from West Yorkshire, arrived in the Highlands on 18 February and had intended to walk and wild camp, accompanied by his beagle called Bane.
Police said their bodies had been found in the the area at about 14:15 on Saturday.
The force added there did not appear to be suspicious circumstances.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Mr Sambrook had planned to ascend the 3,353ft (1,022m) mountain Buachaille Etive Mòr.
A major search was launched when he did not return, involving Glencoe, Lochaber, Oban and RAF mountain rescue team volunteers, as well as HM Coastguard.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said Mr Sambrook's family wished to thank all involved in the search and had requested their privacy be respected.
They added: "Our thoughts are with Kyle's family as we support them at this difficult time."