In pictures: A second night of the Northern Lights

Strong displays of the Aurora Borealis were visible from parts of Scotland overnight.

Skye, the Western Isles and Moray coast were among the places with the best views.

Cloud spoiled the chances for most people who were hoping to see the Northern Lights following stunning displays on Sunday.

British Geological Survey space weather experts said that after all the recent excitement, activity on the Sun - which is linked to the aurora - was heading back to more normal levels.

Dean/BBC Weather Watchers
The view from Carloway in Lewis
Carloway Chris
Carloway was a "hotspot" for aurora watching
Around Moray/BBC Weather Watchers
Garmouth on the Moray coast was another vantage point
MichelleC/BBC Weather Watchers
A picture of Monday's display from Cummingston in Moray
ForestWay/BBC Weather Watchers
The aurora lighting up the sky above Inverbroom in the Highlands
Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI
Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI trained under the aurora on Monday night
Kathleen/BBC Weather Watchers
The lights from Stornoway in Lewis
Skye Woody/BBC Weather Watchers
Jackie MacLennan
Skye resident Jackie MacLennan captured this scene
Vivian Platt
The aurora over Achachork on Skye
Isabel Nelson
A colourful image taken from Edinbane, also on Skye. Isabel Nelson, who sent in the picture, said it was third night a row the aurora had appeared
Dave/BBC Weather Watchers
A BBC Weather Watcher's picture of the display from Lochinver

All images copyrighted.

Related Topics

More on this story