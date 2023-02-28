Climber injured in fall in Cairngorms flown to hospital
A climber has been injured after falling while making a solo ascent in the Cairngorms.
A nearby group of five other climbers raised the alarm on Monday afternoon after witnessing the accident in the Loch Etchachan area.
Cairngorm, Braemar and Glenmore Lodge mountain rescue teams were called out along with a coastguard helicopter.
The climber was flown to hospital where their condition was described as stable.
Cairngorm MRT said the Inverness coastguard helicopter crew had to make a "tricky extraction" of the casualty due to low cloud.
The accident came during a busy period for Scottish mountain rescue teams.
Several teams, including Glencoe and Lochaber, had been involved in the search for missing walker Kyle Sambrook and his dog.
Also earlier this month, six people had to be rescued in the space of a week after getting into difficulty in the Cairngorms.