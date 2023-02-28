Corran Ferry's main boat out of action until April
- Published
The return of the main vessel to a lifeline ferry route has been delayed until April.
It means that by the time the MV Corran returns to service on the Highland Council-run route in Lochaber, it will have been out of action for six months.
The local authority said its return has been delayed since January due to a problem with its propulsion system.
MV Maid of Glencoul, a smaller, older ferry, has been covering the five-minute crossing of Loch Linnhe.
Highland Council said it was hoped the main ferry could be back in early April.
The Corran Ferry is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.
People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use the ferry.
It is also used by visitors to the area.
When the ferry service is unavailable due to bad weather or breakdowns the diversions involve journeys of up to 86 miles, depending on where people are headed for.
Highland Council owns, funds, and operates the ferry service.
A spokeswoman said: "It was a longer MV Corran refit this year, taking until January, largely due to extensive rebuilding of her 23-year-old ramps, specifically the one that lands on the Nether Lochaber side and experiences more wear due to the harsher weather conditions on that side of the narrows."
Parts have been ordered so the faulty propulsion unit can be rebuilt.
The spokeswoman said: "We are optimistic that the MV Corran will be back in service early April.
"If there are any further delays, the council will give an update as soon as possible with any necessary plans for contingency."
Holyrood's transport committee was told last month the service was at breaking point.
MSPs heard the Corran Ferry's two aging vessels need to be replaced within the next three to four years.
Highland Council plans to run two new electric ferries on its service in Lochaber, but it has to find £62m to pay for them.
A long-term plan is under consideration to replace the ferry crossing with bridge or a tunnel.
Jeff Forrester, who runs the Corran Narrows campaign, said local concerns about the ferry service had been heightened due to the looming busy tourist season.
He also said HGVs transporting logs were having to make long diversions along single-track roads because they could not be carried on the Maid of Glencoul.