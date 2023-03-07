Boy critical and girl seriously injured after crash
A five-year-old boy and a girl have been badly injured in a three-car crash near Inverness Airport.
The boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where his condition was described as critical following the collision on Monday.
The girl, six, has been receiving treatment for serious injuries at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital.
A 39-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and two men, aged 22 and 53, were treated at the scene.
Emergency services were called to the B9039 at about 09:00.
The crash involved a grey Vauxhall Insignia, a grey Peugeot 208 and a black Vauxhall Astra.
Police closed the road at the site of the collision for nine hours to allow for an investigation.
Sgt David Miller appealed for information from drivers who were in the B9039/A96 area around the time of the collision.
He said: "We are also keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have dashcam footage, as we carry out inquiries into this incident."