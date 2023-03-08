Suspended flights could hit care for 500 island patients
- Published
About 500 patients in the Western Isles could have appointments disrupted because some flights to the mainland are to be suspended for six weeks.
Airline Loganair announced the planned suspension last week saying it was due to industrial action by airport staff.
Services are set to be affected from 17 March until at least the end of April.
NHS Western Isles said it was potentially facing some of the worst disruption to patient services it had experienced.
The health board said about 230 of the patients involved had medical appointments booked on the mainland, while up to 270 more were due to be seen by a visiting consultant.
Affected people include ear, nose and throat, eye and urology patients.
But BBC Scotland has also spoken to a cancer patient who has raised concerns his previously cancelled tests may need to be rescheduled again.
NHS Western Isles said it had been able to ensure patients travelling between Uist and Stornoway in Lewis for chemotherapy would be unaffected.
It also said blood and chemotherapy deliveries were also currently operating as normal.
So far, NHS Western Isles has also been able to make alternative arrangements for about 100 patients. The workarounds have included booking ferry travel for visiting consultants, or for patients to attend clinics in Inverness.
Efforts continue to help get appointments for other patients facing possible disruption.
'Worst possible time'
The health board said there was no capacity in either Glasgow or Edinburgh to accept additional patients from the Western Isles.
Chief executive Gordon Jamieson said: "With the exception of the pandemic, this action potentially presents us with the most significant disruption to patient services that we have experienced.
"Whilst there would never be a 'good' time for a service reduction, this action has come at the worst possible time when there is already significant pressure on the NHS, which makes it difficult to secure alternative options for patients."
A number of unions at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) rejected a pay offer last year, and their members' industrial action has involved working to rule and strikes.
On Friday, Loganair said the industrial action was unpredictable and that it was impossible to reasonably assure the provision of a service.
It said services from Inverness to Stornoway and Benbecula, and from Inverness to Kirkwall and Sumburgh, could be affected until at least Sunday 30 April.
Earlier this week, Hial and unions involved in the industrial action said there were hopes of resolving the pay dispute.