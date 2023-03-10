Hial airport strikes suspended after new pay offer
Strikes at airports in the Highlands and islands have been suspended as unions consider a new pay deal.
It could bring an end to action that has disrupted services across the state-owned Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) network since December.
Fire and rescue, security and administration staff have been among those involved in the dispute.
Hial said it had made an enhanced offer.
PCS, Prospect and Unite members rejected a 5% pay offer last October. Prospect said the new deal of 7% was "significantly better" than the previous offer.
Members of Prospect and Unite will be balloted and have suspended strikes from Monday. PCS will consult its members and national disputes committee.
PCS is involved in a separate national dispute and a strike on Wednesday 15 March will go ahead as planned, but Hial said affected airports would operate as normal.
The strikes have affected a number of Hial's 11 airports including Barra, Dundee, Stornoway and Sumburgh.
Airline Loganair said it would suspend some island flights for at least six weeks from 17 March due to a work to rule.
'Welcome improvement'
NHS Western Isles said this could impact medical appointments for up to 500 patients.
Patients travel from the islands to Inverness' Raigmore Hospital on a weekly basis for MRI scans, biopsies, cancer surgery and radiotherapy. Consultants also regularly visit from the mainland.
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said Transport Scotland had approved a new business case that included an improved pay offer.
He added: "We look forward to the outcome of the ballot and are hopeful for a positive result.
"We apologise for the disruption this industrial action has caused and would ask passengers to contact their airline if they have any questions on flights."
Jane Rose, of Prospect, said: "This is a welcome improvement to the offer which we will now be putting to members, although it is clear there are wider pay structure issues at Hial which remain to be addressed. "As a gesture of good faith in the negotiations, and recognising the positive change in the offer from Hial, we will be suspending all industrial action until the conclusion of consultation with members."