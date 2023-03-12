Highland Council to trial electric cargo bikes to cut emissions
Highland Council is to trial the use of electric cargo bikes as part of its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.
The local authority is to run a 12-month pilot with three cargo bikes.
It has been proposed that one bike could be used by Inverness amenities team for litter picking and maintenance at the city's Bught Park.
The city's roads team is to get use of a bike for road inspections, and Fort William Child Health Team is to get use of the third for health visits.
Cargo bikes have an in-built storage area.
Highland Council's climate change committee is to be told of the plan at a meeting next week.