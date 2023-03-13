Weather warnings remain in place for snow and ice
Forecasters have warned that snow and ice could continue to cause travel disruption in parts of Scotland.
A number of Met Office yellow "be aware" warnings are in place until late on Tuesday morning.
Snow could accumulate to up to 10cm (4in) in parts of north and north east Scotland, Argyll and central Scotland on ground above 300m (984ft).
There are also warnings of rain and sleet turning to ice on untreated surfaces widely across Scotland.
The conditions follow last week's snow that closed schools in Shetland and the Highlands.
The Scottish Avalanche Information Service has warned the avalanche hazard is "considerable" in five of the six mountain areas it provides forecasts for.
The areas are Northern and Southern Cairngorms, Lochaber, Glen Coe and Creag Meagaidh.