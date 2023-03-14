Power line to be buried to avoid spoiling Cuillin views
A power line is to be buried underground for almost 10 miles (15km) where it passes near Skye's Cuillin mountains.
The move forms part of plans to upgrade a total of 99 miles (160km) of line between Skye and Fort Augustus on the shores of Loch Ness.
SSEN Transmission has proposed putting the cables underground from north of Sligachan.
It said this would avoid electricity towers spoiling views of the Cuillins.
SSEN Transmission said the plan was also in response to public feedback.
The Scottish government has consulted Highland Council on the project. The local authority's planning officials have recommended councillors do not raise objections to the plans.
SSEN Transmission said an upgrade was needed to better serve businesses and local communities and increase the line's capacity to handle power generated by renewable energy projects.
The existing power line was constructed in three sections between 1956 and 1989 and is nearing the end of its operational life.
Energy regulator Ofgem agreed in 2021 there was a need for a £400m upgrade of the power line.
In a separate project, SSEN Transmission has removed the first of 32 electricity towers around Killin in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.
The £22m project will see about five miles (8km) of overhead line removed from the national park.
Last year, 12 towers were removed from near Inveruglas, on the shores of Loch Lomond, and almost four miles (7km) of line was put underground.
A similar project was completed at Glen Falloch near Crianlarich in spring 2022.
In 2020, seven miles (12km) of overhead line and 46 towers near Boat of Garten and Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorms National Park were replaced and the cables buried underground.