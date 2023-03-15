Safety measures at Western Isles hospital after Covid cases
- Published
Safety measures have been put place to keep the largest hospital in the Hebrides open after patients were found to have Covid-19.
A small number of cases were identified within Western Isles Hospital's surgical ward on Tuesday and a medical ward on Saturday.
All patients who had tested positive have been moved to the Stornoway hospital's Covid ward.
The surgical ward remains open for new admissions.
NHS Western Isles said visiting was restricted to the two wards that had been affected.
Chief executive Gordon Jamieson apologised to patients who had experienced any interruptions or delays to their care.
He said: "Unfortunately Covid-19 has not gone away and we are seeing a number of positive cases in different parts of the Western Isles.
"Despite having strict infection prevention and control measures in place across all our services and sites, the virus can get through our defences.
"When that happens we have to act swiftly to protect our vulnerable patients."