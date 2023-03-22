Skye's Uig ferry terminal reopens after delays
Skye's Uig ferry terminal has reopened 10 days late following delays to upgrade work.
The harbour was shut in January for repairs and work to adapt the pier to accommodate new larger ferries.
It was due to reopen on 13 March, but the site's owner Highland Council said bad weather in February had held up the work.
Uig is part of ferry company CalMac's Skye Triangle ferry route, serving Uist and Harris.
A second planned closure is to take place from 30 October to 11 December to allow for the installation of a new linkspan, a structure connecting ferries to the shore.
Highland Council's economy and infrastructure committee chairman Ken Gowans said the upgrade was essential to ensure the continued provision of ferry services.
He added: "The team has worked extremely hard, despite challenging weather conditions and technical design challenges, to install the permanent and temporary works to allow the re-opening of ferry services.
"The council appreciates the patience of the communities who use the route and apologises for the disruption that they have experienced."
The recent closure led to a reduced service, with no direct service to Tarbert in Harris and traffic redirected to the Ullapool-Stornoway route, with an amended timetable.
Uig was originally going to be shut for six months, but a backlash from islanders forced transport officials to come up with an alternative plan.
Instead they proposed an eight-week closure from January, allowing the harbour to reopen for the important tourist season before being shut again for more work later in the year.