Concerns raised over Cairngorms lets control area
Concerns have been raised that controls on short-term lets in parts of the Cairngorms National Park will not address a shortage in affordable homes.
Highland Council proposes using new planning powers to make more properties accessible to people who want to work in Badenoch and Strathspey.
But Mark Tait, of Cairngorms Chamber of Commerce, has worries about the measures being used retrospectively.
He said short-term lets were being sold as second homes because of the plans.
Highland councillors voted in favour of the short-term let control zone last July following concerns about a lack of affordable homes for people working in tourism, and other sectors.
The move would mean planning approval would be needed before a property could be offered as a short-term let.
It has been approved by the Cairngorms National Park Authority and Scottish government.
The plans are currently coming towards the end of a consultation process, before the final details of the zone are put before Highland Council.
Badenoch and Strathspey councillor Bill Lobban told BBC Radio 4's Rental Health series controls were needed on one, two and three-bedroom flats within settlements across the area.
He said it was important the powers were retrospective, and did not just apply to new-builds.
Mr Lobban said: "We don't feel making it from now onwards will have any impact on the market whatsoever.
"It needs to be retrospective when we have homes which were built as affordable but went straight to the short-term let market. Some of them have never actually had permanent occupation."
Mr Lobban added: "We need the tourists, but we need the people to work in the tourist industry as well."
'Economic harm'
But Mr Tait said the short-term let market played an important role because many visitors to the national park wanted self-catering accommodation. These visitors then provided income for local restaurants, pubs and shops.
Mr Tait said the control zone proposals had already led to self-catering properties being lost to the second homes market.
He said: "So they've gone from being economically active and contributing to our economy. That unintended economic harm does worry us.
"By all means for new builds, control how they are used, but to look back and implement this retrospectively is really quite dangerous."
The chamber has been working with organisations in the Cairngorms National Park on other solutions.
A rent void guarantee scheme has been set up to secure properties for workers. It covers the cost of periods when a property is unoccupied.