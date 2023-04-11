CalMac's biggest ferry MV Loch Seaforth hit by technical fault
Islanders are facing more ferry disruption after CalMac's biggest ship was hit by a technical fault.
CalMac said MV Loch Seaforth, the newest large ferry in its fleet, had developed problems with its engine control system.
Several sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool have been cancelled as well as overnight freight services.
Three other CalMac large vessels are currently out of action after problems were discovered during overhauls.
MV Caledonian Isles, MV Hebridean Isles and MV Clansman have not been in service since the summer timetable began on 1 April.
Island communities have warned they are facing significant economic harm, with many businesses dependent on tourism.
Last month Robbie Drummond, the chief executive of the state-owned ferry operator, gave a candid warning that the next two years will be "challenging" for island residents due to the age of the CalMac fleet.
A third of CalMac's ferries are more than 30 years old, and almost half of its largest ships are beyond their expected service life.
The renewal of the fleet has been hit by delays with the build of two ships at Ferguson shipyard in Port Glasgow, but critics say a longer term failure to invest in new ferries is also to blame.
Four other large vessels destined for the Islay and Western Isles routes have been ordered from a shipyard in Turkey, but the first will not be delivered until late 2024.
While Loch Seaforth is a modern vessel, having entered service in 2015, it suffered a major engine failure in 2021.
A report later suggested that a failure to replace piston screws during maintenance may have caused the breakdown.