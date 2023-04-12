CalMac ferry breakdown hits cancer patient care
- Published
Cancer patients are facing disruption to their treatment after the latest breakdown on the west coast ferry network, the BBC has been told.
CalMac's largest vessel, MV Loch Seaforth, which sails to Stornoway on Lewis, is out of action for second day.
A charity which supports cancer patients said one had their first round of chemotherapy cancelled as a result.
Another patient has been stranded at a hotel in Inverness because they were unable to get home after surgery.
MV Loch Seaforth, the newest large vessel in the CalMac fleet, has been out of action since Monday evening after developing a fault with its engine control system as it approached Ullapool on the mainland.
Three other much older CalMac ships - MV Caledonian Isles, MV Hebridean Isles and MV Clansman - were already out of action for repairs, limiting the state-owned ferry operator's ability to provide relief vessels.
Helen Sandison, who runs the Western Isles Cancer Care Initiative, said cancer patients on Lewis were facing particular anxiety because they needed to travel to Inverness for hospital treatment.
Travel difficulties have been compounded because some Loganair island flights from Inverness have been suspended due to industrial action are not due to resume until 24 April, even though the dispute has been resolved.
Ms Sandison told The Nine: "We had one service user today who was due to start chemo in Inverness.
"They were already disrupted because of the Loganair flights to Inverness have been disrupted for the past few weeks, so they were having to travel by ferry and book an overnight stay which they wouldn't have had to have done if the flights were operational.
"That chemo tomorrow has been cancelled - it's an added stress and worry for a patient who was ready to start their treatment."
Another patient has been recuperating at a hotel in Inverness because they were unable to return home to Lewis after surgery at Raigmore Hospital.
"This is the last place you want to be - you prefer to be at home after a major operation," Ms Sandison said.
Extra sailings
CalMac said engineers had been working around the clock to the fix the problem with MV Loch Seaforth and extra sailings had been arranged between Uig on Skye and Tarbert on Harris, which can be accessed from Lewis.
Priority is being given to freight including food, medical supplies, animal feed and time sensitive loads, but any remaining space will be offered to general traffic.
Most Ullapool - Stornoway sailings on Wednesday have been cancelled, with an update due at 14:00 on whether the 17:30 service will take place.
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond recently warned the next two years would be "challenging" for islanders as the operator tries to maintain services with an ageing and increasingly unreliable fleet. About half of the largest vessels are beyond their expected operational life.
The first of two long-delayed ferries being built in Inverclyde will not be delivered until the autumn. Four other large ferries have been ordered from a shipyard in Turkey but it will be late 2024 before the first of those is handed over.