Military accepts plea for lifeline Coran Ferry support
A military team will assess whether the Ministry of Defence can provide a temporary replacement service for Highland Council's trouble-hit Corran Ferry.
The short crossing of Loch Linnhe in Lochaber is used by residents across western Scotland as well as tourists.
Its main vessel and a relief boat are out of action and it could be weeks before repairs are complete.
The MoD said it had accepted the request for help from Highland Council.
The Scottish government assisted the local authority in making the approach.
An MoD spokesperson said: "We have accepted a request from the Scottish government for an assessment team to explore the feasibility of providing a temporary replacement for the Corran Ferry service."
A free passenger service is currently operating on the route. It can carry 12 people and four bikes at a time.
But the route's main vessel, MV Corran, has capacity to take up to 28 cars. The replacement vessel, MV Maid of Glencoul, can carry half that number.
Both vessels have suffered faults and require repairs.
The temporary passenger-only set up is in addition to a twice daily passenger service over Loch Linnhe from Ardgour to Fort William. The Fort William service's timetable has been adjusted to better suit local passengers' needs.
The Corran Ferry is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.
People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use the ferry.
Alternative routes can involve journeys of up to 86 miles (138km), depending on the destination.