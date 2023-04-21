Man, 60, rescued after fall at Loch Ness
A 60-year-old man has been rescued after falling down an embankment at Loch Ness.
Emergency services were alerted at about 13:00 after he fell down the slope the A82 near Alltsigh, north of Invermoriston.
The Loch Ness RNLI lifeboat, police officers, an ambulance and a doctor were sent to the scene.
The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he received treatment.
RNLI Loch Ness said strong winds prevented its lifeboat getting close to the casualty, but a member of the crew was able to get ashore and provide medical treatment.
An RNLI spokesman said: "The casualty was extracted to safety by the local coastguard rescue team."