Stone blocks collapse onto road from bank building in Thurso
Large sandstone blocks have collapsed onto the road and pavement from a former bank building in Thurso.
The centre of the Highland town was cordoned off after the incident in the early hours of Monday.
Police Scotland said officers were called to the former Clydesdale Bank building on Traill Street at about 03:35.
A large section of the building facade is missing along its roofline, with rubble strew across the road below.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The road is currently closed whilst arrangements are made to remove the debris."