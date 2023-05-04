Stewardship of lifeline ferry services criticised
Western Isles councillors have criticised Transport Scotland's supervision of CalMac's ferry services.
They said the Scottish government agency's stewardship of lifeline west coast services had failed to reflect islanders' needs.
Councillors also said the winter maintenance process for the ferries had been "disastrous".
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said he was acutely aware of the impact disrupted sailings had on communities.
He said the Scottish government was listening to concerns, and investing in improvements.
CalMac's routine maintenance programme has been hit by delays to ferries returning to service from dry dock.
Ferry breakdowns have also added to the challenges the state-owned company has faced in recent months.
Earlier this week, councillors supported a motion calling for immediate action to address problems with the islands' transport links.
In the motion, Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said an independent review should take place to understand the cause of the "disastrous winter maintenance process in 2022/23".
It also called for the Scottish government's ferries review, Project Neptune, to lead to islands being at the heart of every aspect of decision-making on services.
The transport minister said the Scottish government had invested more than £2bn in ferry services since 2007, and it outlined plans to invest about £700m in a five-year plan to improve ferry infrastructure.
Mr Stewart said steps had been taken to commission new ferries and charter relief vessels.
He added: "We share the desires of island communities for sustainable and effective ferry services and look forward to continuing our constructive engagement with them on future services and vessel replacements."