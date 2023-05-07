Highland coastguard team rescue dog stranded on rock
A dog stranded on a rock as the tide came in has been saved by a Highland lifeboat crew.
A member of the public raised the alarm after spotting Skye about 100m from the shore on Erbusaig Bay at about 17:00 on Saturday.
The RNLI said the Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat arrived on scene five minutes later and coaxed the petrified dog to safety.
She was taken ashore and reunited with her anxious owners.
A RNLI spokesperson said: "We're glad Skye was unharmed from her ordeal and we are only too happy to help.
"The last thing we want is for someone to enter the water to try and assist their pet, only to get into difficulty and end up as a casualty themselves."