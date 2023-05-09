Mowi fined over worker's death at Loch Alsh farm
- Published
International salmon farming company Mowi has been fined following an employee's death at one of its sites in the Highlands.
Clive Hendry, 58, was crushed as he tried to move from a work boat to a barge at a fish farm near Kyle of Lochalsh in February 2020.
Mowi Scotland was fined more than £800,000 after pleading guilty to health and safety charges.
The company said the practices involved in the accident were no longer used.
Inverness Sheriff Court heard Mowi Scotland had failed to provide risk assessments, maintain a system of work and failed to provide supervision.
Mr Hendry, from Dornie, had worked at the company for 12 years and was described as a valued member of the team.
He died while he was trying to transfer from the work boat to a barge at Ardintoul fish farm on Loch Alsh.
Mowi Scotland said the practice - known as touch and go transfers - had been discontinued and new safe working practices had been implemented.
Bergen-headquartered Mowi is Norway's largest salmon farming company and has sites across the world.