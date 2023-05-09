Inverness Leisure climbing wall shut after almost 25 years
A publicly-funded indoor climbing wall has closed after almost 25 years in use.
Highlife Highland (HLH) - a charity set up by Highland Council to deliver leisure services - said the facility needed significant investment.
It also expected usage to decline now that a new climbing centre, The Ledge, had opened for business.
A petition was raised opposing the closure of the wall at the Inverness Leisure sports complex.
In February, HLH said it did not make sense for two charity-run indoor climbing walls to compete against each other for funding.
However, campaigners agued the sites offered different experiences.