Highland childcare charity faces £17,000 council let fee
- Published
A childcare charity has been asked to pay £17,000 a year to use council-owned properties it previously accessed rent-free.
Allsorts after-school and holiday club in Dornoch has been using school buildings for 20 years.
Chairwoman Kim Tewnion said the group would have to close if Highland Council insisted on the fee.
The local authority has made changes to its policy on lets in an effort to raise £200,000 in funds.
But a group of councillors will challenge the charges for charitable and voluntary organisations at a meeting later on Thursday.
Highland Council said the changes were approved by councillors in March, and full details on fees and terms and conditions were available on the local authority's website.
Ms Tewnion said Allsorts, which provides outdoor activities as part of its sessions, would not be able to raise the funds needed to cover the cost of its let.
She said: "We can't ask parents for more money and we can't expand our business because there are strict ratios about numbers of children we can look after."
Ms Tewnion said she understood the council faced financial challenges and needed to find ways to raise funds.
But she added: "If the council don't make concessions we will not be providing childcare in Dornoch after the end of June."
Councillor Richard Gale, supported by three other councillors, has tabled a motion calling for a review of letting charges for charitable and voluntary organisations, while also introducing a 50% cut in fees for the groups.
In his motion, Mr Gale said: "Many of these organisations make a significant contribution to the mental welfare of our young people and this is particularly important in the wake of the Covid pandemic."
A council spokeswoman said: "In regard to specific details or examples for let bookings, it would not be appropriate for Highland Council to provide comment as customer details are confidential."