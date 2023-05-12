Highland Council could enforce Sutherland Spaceport exclusion zone
- Published
Highland Council could help enforce an exclusion zone that would be put in place during rocket launches from Sutherland Spaceport.
Construction of the facility near Tongue started earlier this month.
Highlands and Islands Enterprise, which is backing the project, has asked the council for its help with byelaws to restrict public access during a launch.
Local authority officials have suggested this could be done using Land Reform Act legislation.
Forres-based rockets manufacturer Orbex has proposed launching up to 12 orbital rockets a year once the site is operational.
For public safety, a 14,302-acre (5,788ha) exclusion zone would be put around the 758-acre (307ha) space complex when launches were taking place.
In a report to councillors meeting next week, officials said there was already limited public recreational use, such as hillwalking, in the area.
Exclusion zone breaches would likely result in a fine, according to the report.
Investment package
Sutherland Spaceport is being built on an expanse of peat and croft land on the Moine peninsula. Planning permission was secured in 2021.
Funding for the project includes a £9m public investment package from Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the Scottish government and more than £2m from the UK Space Agency.
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority will contribute £3m as part of its efforts to create job opportunities to replace those at the Dounreay nuclear complex, near Thurso, which is being decommissioned.
Sutherland Spaceport is one of a number being developed in Scotland.
Other projects are being developed on Unst in Shetland and the Western Isles.