Loch Fleet humpback whale caught in fishing gear before death
A whale that washed up in a Highland loch likely struggled for hours to free itself from fishing gear before it drowned, experts have said.
The young female humpback was found dead at Loch Fleet, near Golspie, in Sutherland on 3 May.
The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) said a post-mortem examination found injuries consistent with entanglement with creel rope.
SMASS scientists said the origin of the fishing gear was not known.
While no rope was found, the whale had abrasions and bruising where the rope had dug into its skin as it struggled to free itself.
Highland Council said staff were monitoring the carcass and it was in a location where it was impossible to recover it for disposal.
Researchers also found older, healed wounds suggesting the whale had previously been caught up in rope, but had managed to break free.
SMASS said there was ongoing work within the fishing industry to reduce risks to whales.
A spokesman said: "Humpback entanglements reported to SMASS are rare - fewer than 20 cases over the past decade - but of those we were able to examine, entanglement was the cause of death in every single one of them."
Creel fishing involves dropping baited creels from boats to catch prawns, crabs and lobsters.
Whales and other large marine life can become caught in rope that runs between the creels on the seabed to a buoy on the surface.
Efforts have been made by the fishing industry and conservationists to find solutions to the problem, including the Scottish Entanglement Alliance.