Search after man reported falling into Skye's Fairy Pools
- Published
Searches are being made of Skye's Fairy Pools after a man was reported to have fallen into the water on Thursday afternoon.
Police have closed a section of nearby road as coastguard teams and Skye Mountain Rescue Teams carry out searches of the area in Glen Brittle.
The alarm was raised at about 15:00 and coastguard and ambulance helicopters have been involved in the operation.
Police said the search site near Carbost was closed to the public.
The waterfalls and pools are a popular tourist spot.
A police spokesperson said: "Around 15:00 on Thursday we received a report of a man falling into the water at the Fairy Pools near Carbost, on Skye.
"Emergency services are in attendance and searches are ongoing to trace him. There is currently no public access to the area."