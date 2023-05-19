Scabies outbreak affects Highland hospital
Part of a ward at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital has been closed to new admissions following an outbreak of scabies.
NHS Highland said the small number of cases were linked to an outbreak that originated in a ward in March.
Scabies is a skin condition caused by tiny mites.
The health board said an affected area of Ward 6C was closed to new admissions and infection control measures were in place.
A spokeswoman said: "Patient care in the affected area continues while infection control measures are in place to prevent transmission and to ensure everyone receives the appropriate treatment.
"We would ask that people familiarise themselves with the information on NHS Inform and seek appropriate healthcare advice if required."