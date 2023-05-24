Driver, 79, dies after car crashes into bridge at Strathcarron
A 79-year-old man has died after his car crashed into a bridge on the A890 in the Highlands.
Police Scotland said his Volkswagen Polo hit the bridge at Strathcarron in Wester Ross at about 21:05 on Tuesday.
The man died at the scene of the crash. Officers closed the road for several hours to allow for a investigation and have appealed for information.
Sgt Alasdair MacKay said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash."
He added: "I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.
