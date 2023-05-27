Teenager dies after A9 crash between car and lorry
A teenager has died following a crash between a lorry and a car on the A9 south of Inverness.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 06:00 on Friday.
The male driver, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene near Dalmagarry. He was the sole occupant of the car, while the driver of the lorry was uninjured.
The road was closed until around 23:15. Seventy mile-long diversions were put in place for north and southbound traffic during the incident.
Sgt David Miller said: "At this time, our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this incident."
Police inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the crash remain ongoing.