Effort to extinguish days-long Cannich wildfire praised
- Published
Firefighters and estate workers have been praised for their efforts tackling a wildfire that has burned for days in the Highlands.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was first called to the blaze near Cannich on Sunday afternoon.
It was brought under control on Wednesday and five fire crews remained at the scene on Thursday morning.
Latest available satellite data suggests the area affected could be smaller than previously feared.
SFRS had estimated flames had burned through a 30 sq mile (80 sq km) area of moor and woodland, which would make it the largest wildfire seen in the UK.
But wildfire analysts said latest available satellite images suggested the "monumental" firefighting effort had contained the incident.
SFRS said five fire appliances, including specialist resources, continued to deal with "deep-seated" hotspots.
A spokeswoman said: "Firefighters are working to dampen down the area and will remain on scene until it is safe to leave."
At the height of the incident earlier this week, SFRS had nine appliances and their crews at the scene. They were helped by estate workers, including deer stalkers, and waterbombing by helicopters.
Two firefighters were injured during the operation after their all-terrain vehicle overturned. They were flown to hospital and discharged following treatment.
Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said wildfires posed a threat to life and the environment.
She said: "I thank all the firefighters and others who are tackling this wildfire.
"The weather and the conditions at this time of year lend themselves to fires starting easily and spreading quickly.
"The smallest fire can spread and devastate entire communities, hillsides, livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected land and sites of special interest."
In a tweet, wildfire analyst Dr Thomas Smith, an associate professor at London School of Economics, described a "monumental" effort to bring the fire under control.
Analysis of the latest available satellite imagery by Dr Smith and others suggested the damage covered a smaller area than previously thought.
Michael Bruce, of Aberdeenshire-based Firebreak Services Ltd, said a satellite used by the European Forest Fire Information System and EU's Copernicus programme indicated 2,426-acres (982 ha) was involved.
But he added it could amount to 2,718 acres (1,100 ha) because of hotspots outside the main area of the wildfire.
Mr Bruce said: "It was a tremendous successful joint effort by SFRS and local landowners who managed to contain the fire to this size.
"It is always difficult to establish fire size quickly, with smoke and further spread happening, and the focus of the people at the scene is on tackling the fire."