Limited service restarts on Corran Ferry
- Published
A limited service on the Corran Ferry has restarted this weekend following weeks of disruption.
The ferry service across Loch Linnhe provides residents of the Ardnamurchan and Morvern peninsulas with easier access to the rest of Scotland and is popular with tourists.
The service, overseen by Highland Council, has been without a useable vessel since 15 April.
Alternative routes to the ferry have added more than an hour onto journeys.
A free passenger service was operating on the route but could only take 12 people and four bikes at a time.
The route's main vessel, MV Corran, has capacity to take up to 28 cars. A replacement vessel, MV Maid of Glencoul, which can carry half that number, was also out of action.
Both vessels have suffered faults and require repairs.
The Corran Ferry is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.
People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use it.
Alternative routes can involve journeys of up to 86 miles (138km), depending on the destination.