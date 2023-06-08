Man carries barbell up Ben Nevis for Doddie Weir charity
A mountain rescuer has carried a 100kg (220lb) barbell on his shoulders up Ben Nevis to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research.
David Dooher, from Uddingston, spent six months training for the Guinness World Record attempt.
The challenge was in aid of My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, a charity set up by former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir.
The 52-year-old died last year, six years after being diagnosed with MND.
Ben Nevis is Britain's highest mountain at 1,345m (4,413 ft). It took Mr Dooher 16 and a half hours to complete his walk.
Mr Dooher said: "It feels amazing to be finished - very sore and tiring - but amazing.
"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't tougher than expected, but this wasn't meant to be easy, and there was no greater motivator than who I'm doing this for: Doddie's memory and everyone affected by MND."
The 37-year-old completed several mountain climbs to prepare for the challenge.
He carried a 95kg (209lb) weight up Ben Vorlich and 75kg (165lb) up Ben Lomond.
Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, said: "We are blown away by David's efforts. His training alone is unthinkable."