Fire destroys eight flats at Nairn harbour
A fire has destroyed eight properties in a Highland harbour.
Emergency services were called to a block of flats in Harbour Road, Nairn, at about 13:00 on Friday.
Residents were evacuated from the three-storey building as the blaze ripped through the top floor causing the roof to collapse.
Crews remained on the scene until the early hours. No one was injured but Highland Council said eight homes were left "uninhabitable".
Firefighters tackled the blaze for about 13 hours, leaving just after 02:00 on Saturday.
During the incident, Police Scotland urged the public to avoid the area.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: "Operations Control mobilised seven appliances and a height vehicle to the scene to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.
"There are no reported casualties."
Highland Council said the area had been made secure and that it would assess whether additional measures were required to enable vehicle access to the harbour.
Councillor Paul Oldham said: "Police Scotland have confirmed everyone is safe and accounted for.
"NHS Highland is leading on Care for People, with THC Housing assisting and helping with options for those people displaced who do not have insurance.
"Eight properties within the block of flats have been rendered uninhabitable."