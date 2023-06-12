Call for new transport minister to be a senior role
Scotland's new transport minister should be a cabinet appointment and not a junior ministerial role, Western Isles Council has said.
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar's call follows Kevin Stewart's decision to step down due to poor health.
Transport minister is currently not a cabinet role, but the comhairle said it should be due to serious problems affecting island ferry links.
First Minister Humza Yousaf said an appointment was expected "imminently".
There has been frustration among islanders over the level of disruption to west coast services.
State-owned ferry operator CalMac has had to redeploy some of its vessels to cover other routes due to breakdowns or delays in its maintenance programme.
Almost all of June's sailings to South Uist have been cancelled, sparking a protest in Lochboisdale by islanders earlier this month. CalMac chief Robbie Drummond met islanders in Uist on Monday to discuss the situation.
The comhairle's transport chairman Uisdean Robertson said connectivity was essential to the sustainability of island communities.
He said: "The recent parlous state in which our ferry services have been left underlines this and shows that we need to show serious leadership in securing and improving our transport networks.
"Transport should not be a junior ministerial portfolio instead the next minister should be appointed at cabinet level and give every support by the rest of the government to ensure the portfolio is properly funded, especially our ferry services."
Mr Yousaf said the appointment of a new transport minister was expected soon. He said the post was overseen by a cabinet secretary.
He told BBC Scotland: "I can give an absolute assurance, whether it's to colleagues in the Western Isles or colleagues in other island communities that rely on these lifeline ferries, that transport is of the utmost priority, not just for myself but the entire government."