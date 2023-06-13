Road and rail travel disrupted as heatwave goes on
- Published
Landslides and flooding have disrupted road and rail travel in the Highlands following thundery downpours on Monday and overnight.
It comes as heatwave conditions continue across Scotland.
Network Rail said the West Highland Line could be closed near Roybridge until Thursday due to flood damage.
The A86 at Roybridge has also been closed because of a landslide. Traffic Scotland said a 113-mile (18km) diversion was in place.
In one incident, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team helped a driver stuck between landslides on the B863 between Glencoe and Kinlochleven on Monday night.
On Monday, Scotland recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with Threave in Dumfries and Galloway reaching 30.7C.
Parts of the country have had thunderstorms since Saturday, and the Met Office has a yellow "be aware" warning in place for the weather affecting the Highlands until 21:00 on Tuesday.
Glencoe MRT said it was asked by police to go to the aid of the driver stuck on the B863.
The team said: "During a period of localised heavy downpours yesterday evening, there were a number of landslides on the 'high road' between Glencoe and Kinlochleven.
"Our volunteers were requested by Police Scotland to attend to assist a lone motorist who had become trapped between two slides.
"Team members were able to quickly access the scene, covering a short distance on foot before helping the driver to safety."