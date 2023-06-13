Man jailed for sex attacks on girl and woman in Lewis
- Published
A man who sexually assaulted a teenager and then just days later raped a sleeping woman has been jailed for five years.
Coran Wells, 22, carried out the attacks in Stornoway in Lewis in June 2021.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard he molested the 17-year-old girl before going on to rape the 39-year-old woman.
Wells was on six separate bail orders at the time for threatening behaviour and drug offences.
Judge Lady Poole told him: "Both of your victims were distressed afterwards as a result of your unwanted behaviour.
"A conviction for rape to injury and sexual assault must attract a significant prison sentence."
The judge said she had taken into account guidance on the sentencing of young people, and had noted Wells lacked maturity at the time of the offences.
She said six months of the prison sentence was to reflect the bail aggravations in the case.
Wells will also be placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.
He had denied a series of sex charges during an earlier trial but was found guilty of sexual assault and rape.
At the time, he had been freed under four bail orders from Inverness Sheriff Court and a further two from Stornoway Sheriff Court.
The court heard Wells' previous convictions included for threatening and abusive behaviour, drugs and theft.
Defence counsel Frances Connor said drugs had blighted Wells' life.